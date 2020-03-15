Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation and York College Postpones Premiere of DREAMING OF 1975

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation and the Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center at York College have announced that due to threats of the global pandemic outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, they have postponed their co-production and world premiere of a new musical, DREAMING OF 1975, benefit featuring the Bessie Award-winning Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7pm.

The joint announcement was made by Osei Williams, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation and Kwame Clarke, Interim Director of the Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center at York College. All tickets purchased online or via the box office will be refunded. The benefit event has been rescheduled at the Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 7pm.

"Dreaming Of 1975" is an original musical produced by the Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, which is celebrating its 19th performing season. In making the decision Williams stated, "We feel a strong personal and civic responsibility to protect the artists in our company, our constituency and the fans that come out and support us. We felt postponing the event was the right decision to safeguard and not contribute to potentially spreading the COVID-19 virus."

Clarke noted, "Gov. Cuomo announced yesterday that CUNY and SUNY, the state's public university systems, were canceling in-person classes through the end of the spring semester. Postponing this event is aligned with the larger mission of taking every preventive measure necessary to protect our students and surrounding communities from being exposed to the COVID-19 virus."

An announcement will be made in the future notifying the public when tickets will be available for purchase. THE MILTON G. BASSIN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER at YORK COLLEGE is located at 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica New York. Tickets will be available by calling the box office at 718-262-2840 or visiting www.yorkpac.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You