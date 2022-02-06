Arts on Site to Hold NYC Premiere of SHARK!

Arts On Site NYC is set to present the live, in-person New York Premiere of SHARK! The show is conceived and performed by John Fisher and directed by Jerry Metzker and John Fisher. It features lighting design by Jonathan Belcher and stage management by Stephanie Niemann. The production runs for two performances only on Sunday, February 27th, 2022 at 2pm and 4pm EST.

The show will take place at Arts On Site NYC, 12 St. Mark's Place in New York City. Tickets can be found here. For COVID Safety reasons, proof of vaccination will be required for admission, and masks must be worn throughout the show.

Jack sets out in a tiny boat to discover the magical Farallon Islands, all on his own. Armed with a tuna fish sandwich, some Kahlua Crunch trail mix, and a lot of absurd ideas about his sailing skills, Jack is on a collision course with some very sharp teeth. A marvelous adventure turns into a battle with nature's most vicious carnivore.

"John Fisher ("Jack"), a remarkable story-teller, captivates us with his intensity and charm. Fisher's Shark! ends with a shocking twist, as he plumbs the depths to explore the character's daring. Join him on a thrilling, dangerous ride!" Patricia L. Morin, Theatrius

John Fisher (Playwright/Co-Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh in San Francisco, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley.

He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. He won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his Essential Services Projects - COVID Solo Shows. Recently, John completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC, at which he created and performed six new works, and performed his A History of the Civil War live at Pangea, NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.