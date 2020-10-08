Artists Announced for the 2020 Prelude Festival

The festival will run from October 20 – October 30, 2020.

The 2020 Prelude Festival, titled Sites of Revolution, will bring together artists, critics, activists, and producers from New York City and beyond to explore the many ways in which revolutions are taking place today.The COVID-19 pandemic has upended nearly every aspect of life.

At the same time, widespread protests-spearheaded by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color-are challenging centuries-old white supremacy, white fragility and settler colonialism. Against the backdrop of this collision between rapid change and obdurate inequity, the repertoire of revolution plays out daily in the streets, on screens, inside classrooms, between loved ones, and in our minds and processes. In tandem, artists have adapted their work in innovative ways, redrawing the boundaries of their art forms and rethinking previously fundamental concepts such as "theatre," "performance," "live," and "time-based."

In concert with this season of upheavals, Sites of Revolutionwill offer audiences a free online platform to experience genre-bending productions inspired by this moment of revolution and reckoning. The festival will feature a wide array of new multimedia work created by artists at the forefront of contemporary theatre and performance, as well as a series of panels and other events that put artistic practice in conversation with critical discourse.

This year's Prelude Festival will take place between October 20 and October 30, 2020 and will feature a line-up of artists including Garrett Allen(An Incomplete List...at Ars Nova's ANT Fest) and Nazareth Hassan (Bushwick Starr, Royal Court Theatre); Stefania Bulbarella (Closure with The Movement Theatre Company);Jeesun Choi (The Seekersat Bay Area Playwrights Festival)and Bryn Herdrich(My Life Has Been Extraordinaryat Joe's Pub); Shayok Misha Chowdhury(MukhAgniat Under the Radar, How The White Girl Got Her Spots and Other 90s Triviaat Joe's Pub), Kameron Neal(The Other Otherat Ars Nova, Billy Porter's "For What It's Worth" video), andJeremy S. Bloom(RadioLab, Emmy nominee for "FYRE" on Netflix);Elevator Repair Service(Gatz, The Select, The Sound and the Fury); Zachariah Ezer (Michener Fellow & MFA Candidate at The University of Texas) and Dominique Rider (Resident Director at National Black Theatre); Nile Harris (The Rise and Fall of the Huxtable Familyat Otion Front Studio)and Trevor Bazile (Mingus's The Clownat Borscht Film Festival); Miranda Haymon (In the Penal Colony at Next Door @ NYTW); Gyun Hur(Death Becomes Herat the BRIC & To hold gentlyat Green-Wood); Dena Igusti(Author of CUT WOMAN with Game Over Books, SHARUM with The Players Theatre) and Ray Jordan Achan(Artistic Director of Exiled Tongues); Le'Andra LeSeur (Maybe rainbows do exist at nightat Microscope Gallery, Brooklyn);Yeujia Low (For George, a Musical Cabaret) and Justin Halle (Delaware, Come Homein Best of Red Bull's Short New Play Festivalcollection); Kareem M. Lucas (Black History Museum...According to the United States of America, RATED BLACK: An American Requiem); Kelsey Pyro and Kino Galbraith (MAKADEWIIYAASIKWEat The Shed); Mei Ann Teo(director of SKiNFoLKat The Bushwick Starr, Artistic Director of Musical Theatre Factory); and Dustin Wills(A Boy's Company Presents: Tell Me If I'm Hurting You at Playwrights Horizons),Kate Tarker(THUNDERBODIES at Soho Rep),and Daniel Schlosberg (Co-Music Director of Heartbeat Opera).

A full festival schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit www.preludenyc2020.comfor more information.

