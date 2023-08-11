Arianna Wellmoney And Manny Dunn To Star In New Play Reading Directed By Bradly Valenzuela

I'm sorry, I can't make it. My uncle's hamster has passed and I am reading the eulogy at the funeral is a new play written by New York-based actress and playwright Arianna Wellmoney.

The play deals with the themes of adult friendships and being an artist - it will be showcased as a reading at OpenJar Studios on Saturday August 19th at 4pm.

Playwright Arianna Wellmoney, who also plays Lili in the show, has stated "This play means so much to me and it's probably the most personal story I have ever written. It is a gigantic mix of many conversations, thoughts and feelings I have had over the years of being an artist in New York, told in the form of a fictional story".

Manny Dunn, who plays Charlie in the play, is an actor, model, singer and dancer based in New York City and LA. He is mostly known for the movie "Dirty", which was in the official selection for both the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, where he won a Special Jury Award for Acting in the film.

Manny Dunn and Arianna Wellmoney are both graduates of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where they met in 2015.

"It is so incredibly marvelous to work with a dear friend like Manny, not only because of our close bond but also because he is one of the most gifted actors I have ever known." Arianna states, "I have watched him perform on stage and screen through the years and always found myself amazed by his talent and authenticity. Having him play Charlie is such an honor. Much of the dynamic between the characters of Lili and Charlie are inspired by our friendship, so this play would not have existed without him in the first place."

The reading will be directed by Bradly Valenzuela, who is mostly known for recently directing Steven J Harris' play "The Devil and the Playwright" at the Theater for the New City in Spring 2023.

"I had met Bradly through mutual friends, who always spoke highly of him and his work ethic," Wellmoney notes, "I had just seen the production of The Devil and the Playwright and I remember thinking that, not only was the play itself amazing, but that the direction was brilliant. Therefore, when I was looking for someone to direct my own work, Bradly was the first person that came to my mind. His insight, openness and kind spirit are essential to something as personal as this play is to me. Throughout this process, he has been super collaborative with my writing, yet extremely respectful of my vision. I am so lucky to have him on board!"

INFORMATION:

Directed by Bradly Valenzuela

Starring

Arianna Wellmoney as Lili Shells

Manny Dunn as Charlie

Saturday August 19th, at 4pm

Open Jar (Studio 12J)

1601 Broadway

New York, NY 10019

Tickets are FREE, but donations are highly appreciated! Please RSVP at:Click Here

Please read carefully:

Space is very limited, so please only RSVP if you are sure you will attend. Audience members without tickets will not be admitted.

No one will be allowed in the studio until 4pm and the space will need to be empty by 5:30pm.

If you have any questions, feel free to email ariannawellmoney@gmail.com or DM @imsorryicantmakeitplay on instagram.