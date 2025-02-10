Annie Brown’s COOKING WITH BUTTER To Open At The Players Theatre In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



'Cooking With Butter', a new silly, queer, grilled-cheese-filled musical is set to open at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village this April for a 3-week run as a production of The Players Theatre Self-Producing Artist Residency.

The new musical with book and music by recent Marymount Manhattan graduate Annie Brown shares a story of young Midwest queerness and the exploration of finding comfort in the unknown.

'Cooking With Butter?' follows Maggie, an Oklahoma high school senior, as she explores sandwiches, love, and societal expectations to uncover who she truly is and has always been. Inspired by a competitive Speech & Debate speech from the writer's time as an Oklahoma high schooler during the 2020 presidential election, 'Cooking With Butter' explores human identity and sexuality in a world where the political climate in which we were raised often impacts how we view love. What happens when you cook out societal expectations and what can it help you learn about yourself?

Annie shares, "I wanted to write a show that I wish I had growing up- one of queer joy following the notion that it is okay not to know who you are or what box you fit into. We are forever learning and growing and I think that is just such a beautiful thing."

Directed by Julia Gaudioso and co-produced by Purple Light Production, this queer and talent lead show starring Marlee Jones, Jackie Romankow, Austin Gebhardt, Sydney Brown, and Dot Davis is prepping to embark on a run performing April 3-20, 2025 in the Steve and Marie Sgouros Loft at The Players Theatre.

Tickets (and recipes) are available now at http://withbuttermusical.com/tix

Comments