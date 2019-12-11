Alison Fraser, Lou Liberatore and More Join the Cast PARADISE LOST

Fellowship for Performing Arts announced today complete casting for the New York premiere of PARADISE LOST, written by award-winning playwright Tom Dulack (Incommunicado, Kennedy Center Prize for New American Drama; Road to Damascus) and directed by Michael Parva (Irena's Vow, Martin Luther on Trial). Performances begin on Wednesday, January 15, with opening night set for Wednesday, January 22, at Theatre Three at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) for a run through Sunday, February 23, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at www.FPAtheatre.com.

The cast for PARADISE LOST includes two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance), Mel Johnson (Kiss Me, Kate, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"), Tony Award nominee Lou Liberatore (God Shows Up, Burn This - Original Broadway Cast), David Andrew Macdonald (Rocky, "The Deuce"), Marina Shay (Shakespeare in Love - Cleveland Playhouse, Miss Julie) and Andrew Veenstra (War Horse, 1st National Tour; An Error of the Moon).

Tom Dulack's PARADISE LOST is a fast-paced, witty and accessible modern retelling of John Milton's classic story about the war in heaven and humanity's fall from grace.

After leading a rebellion of angels, Lucifer (David Andrew Macdonald), has been banished from heaven. Now, beaten, vindictive and furious, Lucifer plots his revenge. He turns his eye to the Creator's new world, a Paradise inhabited by creatures - male and female - made in his image. Adam (Andrew Veenstra) and Eve (Marina Shay) have dominion over this garden of delight where they live in joy and happiness. Amidst all this bliss, is but one prohibition - they must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

Lucifer and his minions Beelzebub (Lou Liberatore) and Sin (Alison Fraser) sneak past Gabriel (Mel Johnson) and his army of Angels undetected, to launch his plot. Targeting Eve, Lucifer charms her into believing that disobeying God is the way to an even greater Paradise with even more power, joy and happiness. The rest is history.

John Milton explored Lucifer's motivation in great detail, but what motivated Eve? This contemporary retelling of PARADISE LOST asks the challenging question - Given all that Eve had, why did she fall so easily? And would we have responded any differently?

The creative team for PARADISE LOST includes scenic design by Harry Feiner (The Traveling Lady), costume design by Sydney Maresca (The Lightning Thief), lighting design by Phil Monat (Fanny Hill), projection design by John Narun (Torch Song) and original music and sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (A Man for All Seasons, The Trip to Bountiful). Arthur Atkinson will serve as production stage manager, with Laura Malseed as assistant stage manager. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting. Ken Denison is the Executive Producer. General Manager is Aruba Productions.

Fellowship for Performing Arts' fifth New York season begins this week with a newly revised version of C.S. Lewis' The Great Divorce, starting performances at Theatre Three at Theatre Row on Thursday, December 12. Opening night is set for Tuesday, December 17, for a run through Sunday, December 29.

The performance schedule is as follows:

PARADISE LOST will play Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm.

PARADISE LOST runs 100 minutes, with no intermission.

All tickets are priced at $75 and are now on sale. $30 under 35 - if you are under 35, show ID at box office. For groups of 10 or more email groupsales@fpatheatre.com

To purchase tickets, please visit www.FPAtheatre.com or call 212-239-6200.

A New York City-based theatrical production company founded by Artistic Director Max McLean, FPA's mission is to produce theatre from a Christian worldview that engages diverse audiences. In addition to its annual New York season where it has produced A Man for All Seasons, Shadowlands, C.S. Lewis On Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert, The Great Divorce and Martin Luther on Trial at The Pearl Theatre and at Theatre Row, it tours in major performance venues nationwide and recently added a university tour that includes Columbia, Brown, Princeton, UC-Berkeley, UNC-Chapel Hill, UT-Austin, Vanderbilt, Penn and UVA among others. In the past year, over 65,000 people experienced an FPA production in New York, on tour and on campus.

