Alessandra Belloni & I Giullari Di Piazza Perform At TNC, December 28 & 29

Join renowned singer/percussionist/scholar Alessandra Belloni and I Giullari di Piazza as they open a portal into the sacred sites of the mysterious Black Madonna in Italy and around the world, December 28 & 29 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue.

Entitled "God is a Woman and She is Black," the concert is based on Belloni's recently published, best-selling book Healing Journeys with the Black Madonna: Chants, Music, and Sacred Practices of the Great Goddess, with a forward by bestselling author Matthew Fox, published by Inner Traditions.

The concert features music from the CD that comes with the book, taking listeners on an enchanting journey of discovery of the seven Black Madonnas, following the ancient Neapolitan legend known in Southern Italy as the "Seven Sisters." This trip into traditional legends, miracles, and history transport audiences to a time and place where an unbroken and ancient tradition continues today.

Processions, drumming rituals, chanting, and sensual dancing in honor of the Black Madonna, will be performed by Alessandra Belloni (mezzo-soprano, lead vocals, Southern Italian percussion), Joe Deninzon (violinist and arranger), Wilson Montuori (classical and acoustic guitar), Mara Gerety (violin and vocals), Kevin Nathaniel (vocals, mbira checkere), Francesca Silvano and Peter de Geronimo (dancers) Amara,

Voted one of the best female percussionists in the world by Drum Magazine, Belloni designed a signature series of tambourines for REMO, Inc. She is co-founder, with John La Barbera, and lead performer of I Giullari di Piazza (The Jesters of the Square), a Southern Italian music, theater, and dance ensemble, and is an Artist-in-Residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in NYC. Ms. Belloni teaches workshops and healing retreats around the world.

For more information visit https://theaterforthenewcity.net/.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You