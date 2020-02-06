Actress Paula Perseke Makes Her Writer Debut At The Alchemical Studios In New York City

Paula is an actress, singer and voice over artist, who moved to New York in October 2016 to study at the New York Film Academy Acting Conservatory. Since moving to the city, she's been involved in different areas of film, theatre, music and voice acting.

The show "Bad Decisions" was an idea that came from her personal experiences in the city. The series is a comedy-drama following the lives of a group of friends in their mid 20's living in New York City. After a perfect and lucky first 3 months in the city, things finally start to get out of control for Julia, a 26 year old Brazilian, after she gets dumped for the first time. The show explores the struggles of dating, relationships, friendships, love, dreams and events that make New York City so unique.

The series had it's first reading at the Alchemical Studios last Monday, February 3rd, on a showcase night where prestigious writers presented pieces of their original work, including Victor Verhaeghe (Cop-Doc) and Stephanie Kallos (Broken for You).

Besides the show, Paula has been working on more original content. One of her short films, "Dark Circles" is in pre-production process and will be shot later in the winter.





