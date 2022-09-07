Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AUDITIONING FOR ETERNITY To Play Theater For The New City

The play from Â Coni Koepfinger and Dan Carter is about acceptance of life and what is to follow.

Sep. 07, 2022 Â 
Playwrights Coni Koepfinger and Dan Carter bring the afterlife to New York this month with Auditioning for Eternity, a new play about acceptance of life and what is to follow.

Eternity tells the story of acclaimed actress Mary O'Connor who - nearing the end of her life - reconnects with her longtime friend and stage colleague, Roz Diamond.

Only problem is Roz died recently. Is Mary dreaming, or has her friend returned to help her "audition for eternity?" A deeply moving subject offered-up with abundant humor and tenderness, Auditioning for Eternity answers the age-old question... "is there theatre in heaven?"

Directed by Dan Carter - with songs by Joe Izen - the production features Carla Susan Lewis and Mary Tierney. The cast also includes Beth Griffith and KEVIN G. SHINNICK. Eternity will be presented at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave (between 9th and 10th) on Manhattan's Lower East Side. All performers are members of Actors Equity Association ... which has a branch in heaven.

September 23 - October 9 (Thursday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.). Tickets: $18 (discounts available) Reservations: 212.254.1109
