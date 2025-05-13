ATLAS AT LIBERTY Sets Cast For Reading May 19

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ATLAS AT LIBERTY, a new play by Miles Mandwelle, is set to be read at The Tank this Monday, May 19th, at 7pm. It is presented by The Tank and produced by its author.

ATLAS AT LIBERTY is the untold story of Nadia Boulanger, who at age five, swore to her elderly father she would forfeit her childhood to provide for her mother and sister. This she did. The play chronicles her young and transgressive years stirring up trouble in establishing herself as a composer before realizing her terminally ill sister Lili was the greater composer. Following Lili's passing, Nadia became the great music teacher of the twentieth century, fostering the talents of Aaron Copeland, Astor Piazzola, and Quincy Jones.

With direction by Blake Habermann and music direction by Luka Marinkovic, the cast is headed by Amanda Wilson Maloof as Nadia and Sydney Torin Shepherd as Lili. The ensemble features JT O'Connor, Lillian Wright McKenna, John Tedeschi, John Anthony Lopez, Jay Dunn, Jay DeYonker, Isaac Josephthal, Sid Parker, Stephen Shore, and Bobby Allan. The reading will feature music of the sisters by Mr. Marinkovic and soprano Anne Slovin.

ATLAS AT LIBERTY is a showcase through Actor's Equity Association. Members of AEA and bonafide theater professionals are thus entitled to a complimentary ticket. For non AEA members, you may find links for tickets here.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Adrian Blake Enscoe - Swept Away - 9% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 6% Vote Now!