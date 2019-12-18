ASL + Sensory Friendly YETI, SET, SNOW! Shows At Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre

In an effort to ensure that family friendly arts programming is accessible to all, the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre will be hosting special showings of Yeti, Set, Snow! for children and adults with disabilities.

Each show will have an ASL interpreter and reduced sound while the lights will be dimly kept on instead of turned completely off. The original story and marionette production produced by the City Parks Foundation has been captivating the hearts of audience members both young and old this winter in Central Park. There is no better way to kick off this winter season than with the adventures of young Widget and Twig on their first snow day.

Running now through February 23, 2020, Yeti, Set, Snow! is perfect for families with young children ages 3-8. Yeti, Set, Snow! tells the story of a young girl named Widget, and her friend, Twig, who encounter a yeti named Pascetti and pet cat, Tinsel Kitty, on the first snow day of the winter season. Pascetti, who lives on a mountaintop nearby, dislikes the snow. Through songs and snow day activities, Pascetti discovers not only that snow can be fun, but also learns the value of friendship. A list of these accessible shows can be found below with tickets available online at www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre and also at the door when available.

Dates:

Thursday, December 19: 10:30 AM & 11:30 AM *NOTE* - No ASL Interpreter Present

Friday, January 24: 10:30 AM & 11:30 AM

Friday, January 7: - 10:30 AM & 11:30 AM

For any additional accommodate requests, please contact the City Parks Foundation at jwong@cityparksfoundation.org. Families can also join together for an interactive experience with the show during one of the Puppet Building Workshops being held at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre each month. Parents and their children will be able to build felt hand and finger puppets of their favorite characters from the show - Pascetti the Yeti and Tinsel Kitty. The workshop is $10 and will be added to the child admission ticket. The fee includes instruction and materials to build one felt hand puppet and one felt finger puppet. Each child participant is limited to one adult/parent chaperone.

List of upcoming workshops

Friday, December 20th - 11:30am to 1:30pm Show begins at 11:30am and workshop begins at 12:30pm

Saturday, January 4th and 18th - 1:00pm to 3:00pm Show begins at 1:00pm and workshop begins at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 1st and 15th - 1:00pm to 3:00pm Show begins at 1:00pm and workshop begins at 2:00pm







