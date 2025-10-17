APOCALIPSTICK - Punk Rock Zombie Play With Music is Coming to The Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



apocaLIPSTICK, a new play by Seth Barnes with additional music by Elena Cramer, will be presented at The Players Theatre from November 6th-23rd.

The show is a co-production between Seth Barnes, Elena Cramer, The Players Theatre Residency Program and Forager Theatre Company. Forager is "an independent nonprofit that builds spirited, joyful, holistic experiences from the objects, spaces, viewpoints, contributions, and people it can gather from any and everywhere." Forager has previously produced tick, tick...BOOM! at the New Ohio and Kitchen Theatre Company, Flora the Red Menace at Court Square Theatre, and numerous more plays, concerts, readings, and classes across New York City.

Barnes' work has been staged at The Players Theatre, The Tank, The Chain Theater, and developed with Tier5 Productions and Purple Light Productions. This latest piece, ApocaLIPSTICK, follows a scrappy punk band, The Dammit Janets, on tour through the zombie apocalypse as they search for their frontwoman and encounter a colorful cast of survivors and post-apocalyptic communities. ApocaLIPSTICK also features music composed by Barnes and Cramer, who write, perform, and record music as The Nailbiters.

"At the heart of this story," says Barnes, "is The Dammit Janets' bassist, Bonnie, and her utter devotion to her Best Friend. This play is about what happens when we forgo community in favor of something that we believe is ours and ours alone. When we live our lives in service of one single-minded goal with no regard for the rest of the world, how are we any different from the zombies?

"As soon as I heard the title, apocaLIPSTICK, I knew I wanted to be a part of making this show happen! It has the perfect blend of punk rock nostalgia, intense zombie fights, humor and heart", says Jennie Hughes, co-producer and Artistic Director of Forager.

The production will be directed by Jennie Hughes and features actors Elena Cramer, Ben Bogdan, Jordan Jackson, Michela Richards, Kathleen Salazar, Nick Baum, Fara Faidzan, Sascha Henryk, and Clayton Matthews.

Scenic Design by Ren Orth, Props Design by Lara Knopf, Lighting Design by Katie Gobreski, Costume Design by Ceilidh Welsh, Sound Design by Dani Hughes. Assistant Directed by Michèle Cater-Cram, Fight Choreography by Nick Baum, Stage Management by Alyssa Passick.

Shows will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:00 pm, as well as Sunday matinees at 3pm from November 6th - 23rd. Tickets can be purchased through The Players Theatre.