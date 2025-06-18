ANNE & HER EXECUTIONER By Annabel McConnachie to be Presented at RJ Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A reimagining of one of history's most infamous executions is set to take center stage at this year's Heretic Weekend with the premiere of Anne & Her Executioner, a bold new work by Australian actress and playwright Annabel McConnachie. The play will be performed for one night only on Saturday, June 21st, presented by RJ Theater Company.

Written by and starring McConnachie as Anne Boleyn, Anne & Her Executioner distills the final moments of the fallen queen's life into a tense, intimate and irreverently witty two-hander between Anne and her executioner. As history looms large and the axe draws closer, the play imagines a charged encounter that strips away royal myth to reveal raw humanity, unexpected humor, and a battle for narrative control.

Opposite McConnachie is Jonno LaMont as Jean de Rieux, a fictionalized version of the French swordsman historically summoned to end the queen's life. What unfolds between the two blurs the line between adversary and confidant, interrogating power, punishment, and how women are remembered - or erased - by history.

Directed by Brinly Schreijer, the production takes a minimalist approach with maximal emotional weight. With its potent mix of historical fiction and contemporary feminist critique, Anne & Her Executioner promises a gripping theatrical experience that confronts the past with unflinching eyes.

Premiering as part of the Heretic Festival - a platform for work that interrogates religious and historical narratives through a radical, contemporary lens - this one-night-only performance marks another exciting step for McConnachie, quickly proving herself a fearless storyteller to watch.

Anne & Her Executioner will be performed on Saturday, June 21st as a part of the Heretic Festival at Williamsburg Art and Historical Center, produced by RJ Theater Company.

