AN AXEMAS STORY Is Coming To NYC in December

Christmas! It's the most wonderful time of the year... Unless you're a tree!

An Axemas Story is coming to The Players Theater December 2022 for a limited three week run.

From the wacky minds of Charlie O'Leary, Anthony DeAngelis, and Patrick Spencer - An Axemas Story welcomes you to Tree Town: where it's the 1980's, the Trees can talk, and they LOVE Christmas! This year though, something feels a little weird. Noel (the Mayor's Daughter) and Small Paul (the puniest tree in Tree Town) investigate a string of disappearances, as the rest of town eagerly prepares for the annual Christmas Pageant. All signs seemingly point to Farmer Todd, but it couldn't be him... Could it? Will this unlikely duo crack the case, or will the trees of Tree Town discover the true meaning of Axemas this year.

Under the direction of Ivey Lowe, An Axemas Story features an original score with more than enough dark humor and 80's references to get you through the Holiday Season.

Warning: This show contains adult themes including violence against trees and racous tree sex. So maybe leave the saplings at home for this one.

Performances will be held at:

The Players Theater - 115 MacDougal St. New York, NY, 10012

12/01/22-12/18/22 - Thursdays - Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm

Run time is 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Tickets can be found here.

Now through July 31st, use the code CHRISTMASINJULY for 30% off!

For more information, check out https://www.anaxemasstory.com/