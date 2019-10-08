AMERICAN FABLES Kicks Off Oct 10 at HERE

HERE will host the World Premiere of AMERICAN FABLES, an evening of short one-act plays by Eric Fallen. Developed at Naked Angel's Tuesdays@9 and directed by Clark Morgan, previews begin October 10 at HERE with opening set for October 13.



AMERICAN FABLES is an evening of five uniquely American short plays. Included are:

Perfect Weather: When a strange man interrupts Jim's meditative morning ritual, what begins with small talk about the weather devolves into a bizarre interrogation.

Basic Plumbing: A small town library is the setting for a stand-off between an uptight librarian and the town crank.

Friendly Fire: When a grieving mother demands the truth surrounding her son's death in combat, the shocking details only deepen her pain.

Paradise: The relationship between an interrogator and his foreign subject take several strange turns as suspicion and cultural differences merge with human desire.

The Fixer: After the FBI raids the office of a powerful lawyer, fixer Ben Gold arrives with his uniquely American brand of Trump-era damage control.



AMERICAN FABLES stars Tricia Alexandro (The Unrepeatable Moment), Matthew W. Cody (winner of Outstanding Lead Performance for Kate at The Fresh Fruit Festival), Irene Glezos (Orpheus Descending andThe Two Character Play, both directed by Austin Pendleton; Outstanding Actress in a Play nominee from Connecticut Critics Circle for Master Class), David King (Black Angels Over Tuskegee), Eric Kirchberger (Sandman directed by Chris Messina; voice of the orange M&M on numerous TV commercials), Kerry Malloy (Paul Santino on NBC's Manifest), Patrick McCartney (Centralia) and Chris Tramantana (Vera Laughed at Playwrights Horizons, Brokenbrow at NYTW). The production team includes Alexander Heil (set design), Jennifer McKeighan (costumes), Jenn Burkhardt (lighting) and Lisa Stafford (stage manager/ associate producer).



Eric Fallen's plays have been produced in New York, Montreal and Toronto. In 2011 Samuel French published Small Talk, a collection of eight of his short one-acts. Two of Eric's plays, The Monster and Perfect Weather, were selected for the Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival, and his play the Hunt was produced last year as part of a short play series at HB Playwrights Theater. Eric also wrote and co-produced The Bravest, The Boldest, a short drama that premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and went on to win 52 awards on the festival circuit. He has participated in the Pataphysics playwriting workshop at the Flea, Francine Volpe's playwriting workshop at New Group, Julie McKee's workshop at HB Studio and Naked Angels' Tuesdays at 9 reading series. Eric is also the owner/founder of Peninsula Art Space in Red Hook, Brooklyn.



Clark Morgan is a writer and director. Produced plays include The Sandwich, God's Amigo, Treachery, Der Alice Effect and The Hunt which he also directed at HB Playwrights Theater. His work has appeared at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Finborough Theatre, London, and the Exit Theater, San Francisco. His most recent play, Marzipan Schwein received a staged reading by Naked Angels in April 2019. He trained under Scottish playwright Ian Heggie and holds an MPhil. from the University of St. Andrews.



This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support.



AMERICAN FABLES runs October 10 - 20, Thursday - Saturday at 8:30pm and Sunday at 4pm. Running time is 70 minutes. HERE is located at 145 Sixth Avenue (enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring Street). Tickets are $25. For tickets visit here.org or call 212-352-3101.





