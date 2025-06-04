A LETTER TO LYNDON B. JOHNSON OR GOD is Now Playing at SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SoHo Playhouse will present the return engagement of A Letter To Lyndon B. Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First, which begins previews tonight! The winner of the 2025 SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Theater Series Overall Excellence Award, LBJ, written, directed and performed by Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland, runs Off-Broadway June 4 - 29, 2025 for 23 performances in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Opening night is June 11.

Xhloe and Natasha return to SoHo Playhouse after being announced as the Overall Excellence Award winners of the 2025 International Fringe Encore Series, delving into the idealized American childhood and the boys it left behind by drawing on their experience growing up in military families. Xhloe and Natasha have become firm favourites of Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the biggest arts festival in the world, and A Letter To Lyndon B. Johnson won them their third consecutive Fringe First Award, the prestigious award from national newspaper The Scotsman. LBJ has also won them a Broadway Baby "Bobby" Award for Excellence and an "Offie" Off-West End Award for Best Performance, as well as being a Fringe 2024 Sell-Out show and a Playbill Pick of Edinburgh Fringe.

A Letter to Lyndon B. Johnson is an absurdist two-hander that blurs the line between 1960s boy scouts and drafted US soldiers in Vietnam. Two scouts tell stories directly to the audience, muddy-kneed and full of naivete, they embody everyone from their camp-mates to their fellow soldiers, all with the goal of making their hero, current president Lyndon B. Johnson, proud. Johnson was known for his involvement in sending young unwilling men to fight for their country in Vietnam, just as the origins of scouting come from preparing young people for military service. Xhloe and Natasha explore children's relationship with war, innocence and nostalgia using their signature style of clowning, physical theatre and fast pace. Fitting with Xhloe and Natasha's company ethos centered around queerness and gender identity, A Letter To Lyndon B. Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First reflects on the androgyny allowed to young boys and the volatility of the transition into masculine manhood.

Lighting Designer and Technical Manager is Angelo Sagnelli.

