A FIVE MILE RADIUS Gets Encore Presentation On Hudson Guild YouTube Channel

Starting this Friday October 30th at 7:30PM.

Hudson Guild Theatre Company's world premiere of Tasha Partee's A Five Mile Radius will receive a special Encore Presentation on the Hudson Guild YouTube channel starting this Friday October 30th at 7:30PM with continuous streaming through Sunday November 1st ending at 5PM. The virtual production has been imaginatively filmed using zoom technique. Jim Furlong and Devin Klos direct a twelve actor cast in this timely play which caps off Hudson Guild Theatre Company's 25th Anniversary Season.

Set in a Staten Island apartment complex on the evening of July 4th, A Five Mile Radius revolves around Edie Pfeiffer, a popular local food critic from a working class background whose career is on the rise. Edie's life is suddenly upended when a neighbor's seven year old son is shot. With his life hanging in the balance, she insists that her assistant use twitter to post a controversial picture of the boy, asking for prayers that he survive and to find the culprit who fired the gun. This sets off a flurry of comments, both supportive and hostile, while it is simultaneously revealed that Edie's deceased husband belonged to the NRA. All at once she is forced to come to terms with her past while preparing for the possibility of losing a coveted opportunity for her future. Using Staten Island as a prototype, A Five Mile Radius addresses the current divisive social and political landscape with issues of class, race, guns and social media.

Playwright Tasha Partee is multifaceted theater artist whose credits also include acting, dance, choreography, directing and teaching. Other playwright credits include Out There, In Here at Primary Stages, ESPA Detention #50, In a Vision, or in None at New York New Works Festival and Mrs. Schrodinger's Cat at Manhattan Repertory Theatre and the New York International Fringe Festival. As an actor she's portrayed Cora in The Iceman Cometh, Anna Karenina in Emma, Anna...Onward and Bonnie Wright in the world premiere of Frank D. Gilroy's Lakefor Hudson Guild Theatre Company. A former NFL cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens, she has danced in New York productions of Romeo and Juliet and The Sleeping Beauty also for Hudson Guild Theatre Company and choreographed A Midsummer Night's Dream for Onomatopoeia Theatre Company. Last year she received The Inspiring Teacher Award from The Broadway League. She is a member of Dramatists Guild of America.

Jim Furlong has staged revivals of La Boheme and Rigoletto at New York City Opera as well as having worked on the directing staffs of major opera houses around the country. Since 1994 he's served as Director of Arts for the Hudson Guild where he's produced over 60 productions and 380 Dance and Music performances by guest companies, Some of his directing credits for Hudson Guild Theatre Company include Stage Door,The Cherry Orchard, The Three Sisters, Ghosts, and The Death of Bessie Smith along with his own adaptations of Dr. Jekyll/ Mr. Hyde, Hamlet and Don Quixote.

Devin Klos is a writer, actor and director and co-founder of Beards Up Productions. He has screened and published work in film festivals around the country winning numerous awards. Recent films include Idol Worship now streaming on Amazon and BnB streaming in Reveel Films Online. He is a longtime collaborator and supporter of the Hudson Guild Theatre Company.

A Five Mile Radius Encore Presentation will be streamed on Hudson Guild's YouTube Channel from Friday October 30th at 7:30PM through Sunday November 1st at ending at 5PM. See it at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0BZGvI9nx3OJWyYTDodAFA.

