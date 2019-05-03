3 EGG CREAMS Returns to NYC's Cutting Room

3 EGG CREAMS returns to New York City after a year of sold-out performances throughout the metropolitan area. 3 EGG CREAMS begins performances on May 4 and will run through May 28 at The Cutting Room (44 East 32nd Street, NYC), tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door and can be purchased by visiting TheCuttingRoomNYC.com or by calling (212) 691-1900.

Written and directed by George Cameron Grant and starring Vince Bandille, 3 EGG CREAMS has been described as "A Bronx Tale meets It's A Wonderful Life." It follows Vin Morrone (played by Bandille) as he traverses lessons in life, loss, and love. Whether you grew up on University Avenue in The Bronx, West Philly, or Cedar Falls, this humorous, heart-breaking, and ultimately transcendent journey redefines the mythos of the American male and even the meaning of love itself. 3 EGG CREAMS is inspired by and features the timeless music of the legendary Lou christie.

"Inspiration is a complex thing. Sometimes you experience a piece of work that sticks to you forever. For me, Lou christie's Lightning Strikes was one of those pieces. A year later, Lou's Rhapsody In The Rain reached my ears, and that was it so when it came time to write my own 'Urban Love Story for the Ages,' these brilliant pieces, along with Christmas In New York, became my emotional cornerstones. They made my work easy, so much so, I felt compelled to weave them throughout the show. I am forever grateful to Lou christie."

3 Egg Creams writer/ director George Cameron Grant

Vince Bandille (Vin Morrone) has graced the stage in iconic roles such as Antonio Salieri in Amadeus to Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, as well as many others in between. Another more recent, (and favorite) was the role of Stu in Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against. He's worked with award-winning filmmaker Jean Pesce in her recent film, So You Like the Neighborhood, which was selected for this past year's Tribeca Film Festival. Other film credits include A New Man, Vinny Vino, Rounding First, and Amongst Friends.



George Cameron GRANT (Playwright & Director) Grandson of Lanarkshire-born Olympian George Guthrie Cameron, George is the internationally produced, award-winning author of 14 full length plays, as well as dozens of one-acts, one person shows and monologues. George is a member of BMI and the Dramatists Guild.

The creative team includes Script advisor and sound designer Debbie Saccomanno, stage and tour management by Peter Howe.

