2ND MURDERER—A World Premiere Dark Comedy is Coming to SoHo Shakespeare Company

2nd Murderer by Kanika Asavari Vaish, directed by Frankie DiCiaccio, will be presented at The Flea Theater, October 9 - November 1, 2025.

What happens when the mind can no longer contain what the heart wants? In the cutthroat world of New York theater, two bumbling actors land minor roles in a production of Richard III, only to find themselves trapped in a real-life plot of murder & betrayal. When reality gives way to fantasy, they choose to meddle with the plot and confront the man in power. This pulse-pounding dark comedy dives down the rabbit hole to explore the existence of fate, purpose, and trusting that little voice in the back of your head.

The cast includes Milton Espinoza Jr., Jennifer Fouché*, Txai Frota*, Shawn K Jain*, Ahmad Maher*, Lizzie Markson*, TuQuyen Pham*, Flower Rios*, and Basil Rodericks* in principal roles. Remidy Dixon, Karen KW Li*, Cito Mena*, and Devon Savage as understudy.

By Kanika Asavari Vaish; Directed by Frankie DiCiaccio; Executive Producer: Alex Pepperman; Producers: Abbas Syed & Kanika Asavari Vaish; Associate Producers: Rodolfo Pedroni, Cito Mena, Angela Parra, Emily Tuckman.

The production team includes Morgan Grant (Production Stage Manager), Lauren Hingle (Stage Manager), Alex Pepperman (Production Manager, Text Coach, Carpenter), Niiamar (Costume Designer), Christopher Wong (Lighting Designer), Etzu Shaw (Projection Designer), Kevin Anderson (Set Designer, Head Carpenter), Lucky Bommireddy (Sound Designer), Leana Gardella (Fight & Intimacy Director), Katherine Wright (Dramaturg), Keith Anderson (Graphic Design), Rodolfo Pedroni (Front of House Manager), Angela Parra (Marketing Manager).

*Member AEA

Visit www.sohoshakes.org for more information and tickets.