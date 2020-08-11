Young Artists Produce Virtual Edition Of THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: NATIONALS Tonight

Tune in tonight at 8pm ET.

For the last week, the extraordinary company of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals have been participating in intensive workshops, panel discussions with industry leaders, and producing their own Viral Monologues - and their efforts will all culminate in their own LIVE virtual edition of The 24 Hour Plays, streaming TONIGHT at 8 PM ET. These up-and-coming artists are using all that they have learned from the program, and from each other, to remotely produce five new plays and one new musical all in just 24 hours. Tickets are available at https://24hourplays.com/nationals/; the stream will remain available for - you guessed it! - 24 hours for those ticketholders who cannot watch live.

Tonight's not to be missed lineup includes:

"Dinner With The Parkers," written by Kiana English, directed by Ryan Dobrin, produced by Narissa Augustin, and starring Malik Childs, Angela LaRose, Jessica Natalie Smith, and Zoë Sher

"The Water Rumbles In Limbo Time," written by Marissa Joyce Stamps, directed by Miranda Cornell, produced by Ryan Duncan-Ayala, and starring Sarina Freda, Bailey Lee, Portland Thomas, and Ema Zivkovic

"Goodnight," written by Mildred Bodden, directed by Margaret Lee, produced by Olivia Facini, and starring Kevin Brown, Jr., Nicole Delsack, Nicholas Leung, and Amber Li

"I love you. I'm here. I love you. I'm here. I love you. I'm here. I love you. I'm here. I love you. I'm here. I love you. I'm here. I love you. I'm here.,"written by Anna Zabel, directed by Britt Berke, produced by Kelsi Parsons, and starring Ekemini Ekpo, Alex Michell, Benny Salerno, and Maya Shoham

"Somewhere In the Ether(net)," written by Claire Herzog, directed by Elizabeth Couser, produced by Chloe Brevik-Rich, and starring Ariana Mahallati, Julian Mazzola, Abby Melick, and Keith Weiss

"The Space In Between," written by Isabella Waldron, composed by Austin Pogrob, directed by James Bruenger, produced by Dylan Tashjian, and starring Sammy Bluth, Sami Ma, Melody Munitz, and Lisa Naso

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, in partnership with the New School for Drama, present an opportunity for young artists to meet their peers and build relationships that will serve them throughout their careers. The program also offers participants opportunities to learn from industry leaders through panel discussions. This year's lineup of Nationals alumni and theatre luminaries included Genevieve Angelson, Timothy Douglas, Meghan Finn, J. Holtham, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Russell G. Jones, Hansol Jung, David Lindsay-Abaire, Lou Moreno, Coral Peña, Liliana Padilla, Taylor Reynolds, Leigh Silverman, Rachel Sussman, and Emmanuel Wilson.

"The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are my favorite thing that we do all year," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director for The 24 Hour Plays, "because there's nothing like hearing new voices for the first time. While the pandemic has presented challenges, I am thrilled to report that the creativity of our 43 young theatermakers will not - and cannot - be stopped. This week, they've come together virtually to absolutely blow us away. Although we've been online early and often during the pandemic, this is the first all-new, LIVE-to-stream production of The 24 Hour Plays in our classic format and tonight promises to be a singular, unmissable event. Come and get to know these artists right now because you'll be hearing from them for years to come."

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants include Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays, purchase a ticket to the Nationals virtual performance, or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

