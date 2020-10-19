York Theatre Company Presents TAKING A CHANCE ON LOVE Panel With Donna English, Eddie Korbich, Jerry Dixon & Terry Burrell

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in tonight 10/19 at 7pm!

York's show (and tell!) virtual cast reunion series continues tonight, October 19th at 7pm with Taking a Chance on Love. The event will feature Erik Haagensen (deviser), Jeff Smith (music director/arranger), Joe McConnell (casting director), and cast members Terry Burrell, Jerry Dixon, Donna English, and Eddie Korbich -- with York's James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright -- discuss the revue that featured the classic and obscure songs from such Latouche musicals as The Golden Apple, Candide and Cabin in the Sky.

DETAILS:



TAKING A CHANCE ON LOVE

(2000)

Lyrics by John Latouche

Composers include Leonard Bernstein, Duke Ellington, Vernon Duke, Jerome Moross, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Music Director/Arranger

i??Jeff Smith

Devised by Erik Haagensen

Directed by James Morgan

Join them tonight as they revisit their 2000 world premiere revue of the life and work of lyricist John Latouche.



PLEASE NOTE: This is a previously recorded panel discussion of The York's production, NOT a performance.



A link will be sent to your email prior to the scheduled streaming.

BUY TICKETS HERE!

