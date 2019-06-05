York Theatre Co Announces Additional Extension of ENTER LAUGHING

Due to popular demand, The York Theatre Company has announced a second extension of the return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Enter Laughing.

The musical features book by Joseph Stein and music and lyrics by Stan Daniels, based on the play Enter Laughing by Joseph Stein from the novel by Carl Reiner. Enter Laughing: The Musical, with direction and musical staging by York Theatre favorite Stuart Ross (York's Plaid Tidings), music direction by Phil Reno(Something Rotten!), and choreography by Jennifer Paulson-Lee (York's You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), returns to kick off The York's year-long 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Enter Laughing: The Musical was scheduled to run through June 9, 2019, but due to popular demand the second extension will now continue through Sunday, June 23, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue) where performances began May 7, 2019.

The current ten-member cast features Raji Ahsan (Stage Door) as Pike, Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) as Angela Marlowe, Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as Miss B, Ray DeMattis (the original Grease) as Mr. Forman, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as David Kolowitz, Alison Fraser(Falsettos) as Mother, Robert Picardo ("Star Trek: Voyager") as Father, David Schramm (Finian's Rainbow) as Marlowe, Allie Tramm (Bye Bye Birdie_as Wanda, and Joe Veale (The Rivals)_ as Marvin.

Beginning Tuesday, June 11, Michael Kostroff (The Producers) will assume the role of Father and Paul Kreppel ("It's a Living") will assume the role of Mr. Forman.

Tickets for Enter Laughing: The Musical are priced at $67.50 - $72.50. Tickets may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, online at www.yorktheatre.org

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg





