XOXO: Love Letters from NYC Set for 2026 NYC Fringe Festival at The Wild Project

GPC Entertainment and Sturkey & Studabaker will present XOXO: Love Letters from NYC, written and directed by Andrea Palesh, Jackson Sturkey, Melissa Buriak, and Will Studabaker. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Wild Project, 195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009, with performances on April 3rd, April 6th, April 10th, and April 11th. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Blending dance, live vocals, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant, bittersweet love letter to chasing dreams, growing apart, and finding your way back together. Because life happens between the first spark and the last goodbye.

The cast will feature Jackson Sturkey, Jasmine Belfast, Jessie Bangarang Atkinson, Kay Radomski, Melissa Buriak, Rachel Caron, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, Victoria Manoli, and Willow Liebowitz.

The creative team includes Andrea Palesh, Jackson Sturkey, Melissa Buriak, & Will Studabaker.