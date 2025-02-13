World Premieres of IRISHTOWN and THE BLACK WOLFE TONE to be Presented at Irish Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish Repertory Theatre will present two World Premiere productions for their Spring 2025 Season, Irishtown and The Black Wolfe Tone, both of which were developed at Irish Rep through their New Play Development Program and Transatlantic Commissions program, respectively.



Irish Rep will present the World Premiere of Irishtown, a new play by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth (Lie Low, recent winner of the Playwrights '73 Scheme bursary), directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls). Irishtown will begin previews April 2, 2025, with an opening night set for April 13, for a limited run through June 1, 2025, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage (132 West 22nd Street).



Additionally, Fishamble: The New Play Company and Irish Repertory Theatre will present the World Premiere of The Black Wolfe Tone written by and starring Kwaku Fortune (It’s Cool In The Shade). Directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls), previews begin May 1, 2025, with an opening night set for May 8, for a limited run through June 1, 2025, in Irish Rep’s W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre.



The World Premiere of

IRISHTOWN

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

By Ciara Elizabeth Smyth

Directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey

Previews Begin April 2, 2025

Opening Night set for April 13, 2025

Limited Run through June 1, 2025

“We could just devise an Irish play… How hard could it be?”



The Irishtown Players, a celebrated Dublin-based theatre company, have just started rehearsals for their new play. After the astounding success of their last production, the company are scheduled to open on Broadway, with the same visionary playwright at the helm. However, trouble arises when the actors decide she’s going too dark, too experimental, and… not Irish enough? Taking matters into their own hands, the company fights to restore the Hibernian flair. Irishtown is a hilarious, searing new comedy that explores the commercialization of a culture and invites audiences to experience the fragile creative process and the potential collapse of a collective.



Irishtown will feature set & lighting design by Colm McNally (The Beacon), costume design by Orla Long (The Beacon), sound design by Caroline Eng (Yellow Face), and properties by Nicole Rozanski (The Beacon). Michael Palmer (The Dead, 1904) is the Production Stage Manager, and Jade Doina (The Dead, 1904) is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Katja Zarolinski (KZ Casting).



Irishtown was first presented in 2023 as part of Irish Rep’s New Works Summer Festival in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre and was further developed in a workshop in Summer 2024 at Irish Rep. Learn more about Irish Rep’s New Play Development Program here.



Full cast & creative team for Irishtown will be announced at a later date.



The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no public performance on Sunday April 13.



Tickets to Irishtown begin at $55 and are available for Irish Rep members now. Tickets will go on sale to the public on February 21 and will be available online. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep’s GreenSeats membership.





Fishamble: The New Play Company and Irish Repertory Theatre present

The World Premiere of

THE BLACK WOLFE TONE

Written by and Starring Kwaku Fortune

In the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre

Directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey

Previews Begin May 1, 2025

Opening Night Set for May 8, 2025

Limited Run through June 1, 2025



The Black Wolfe Tone is a thrilling new play about identity, raging against the machine, and how young men deal or don’t deal with the darkness. A fast-paced journey that interrogates our culture of silence, the mind, and growing up mixed race in Ireland. At its heart, it’s about a young boy seeking forgiveness: the inner child wanting only to be acknowledged, loved, and held.



The Black Wolfe Tone was developed in partnership with Fishamble: The New Play Company. It first had a reading at Irish Rep during the 2023 Transatlantic Commissions program and received further development, culminating in a staged reading in 2024 as part of the Transatlantic Commissions Residency Program. Following the run at Irish Rep, The Black Wolfe Tone will be presented in Dublin, Ireland.



The full creative team for The Black Wolfe Tone will be announced at a later date. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will no public performance on Thursday May 8. Tickets to The Black Wolfe Tone will be available at a later date.



