Working Theater Presents SANCTUARY, Now Through the End of December

Working Theater is presenting Sanctuary-An Immersive Soundwalk, as part of their critically acclaimed 2020-21 digital season.

Created by Rachel Falcone and Michael Premo, and Directed by Rebecca Martinez, this unique sonic experience invites audiences to put on headphones, take a walk, and be immersed in the stories of people looking for sanctuary in a world of uncertainty. Working Theater will offer downloads of this unique experience as a gift to their community.

"This year has left many people feeling isolated, and despondent. This timely soundwalk embraces these tumultuous feelings as important markers in our life to reflect on." Says co-creator Rachel Falcone. "Sanctuary is a mediation on how a particular community has found each other, and the obstacles and isolation they experience along the way. These stories invite us to consider how resilient we are as human beings, and the journey we are all a part of."

Developed in partnership with the community at St. John the Divine, Sanctuary is part of Working Theater's Five Boroughs/One City Initiative. "These last eight months have been trying times for all of our communities. Working Theater wants to acknowledge the support and enthusiasm our audiences have shown us this season. We want to give back. We know that art is a sanctuary for many and are excited to provide this beautiful work as a gift during a particularly challenging holiday season." says co-Artistic Directors Mark Plesent and Tamilla Woodard

For a free gift download of Sanctuary visit: https://theworkingtheater.org/events/sanctuary-2020/

SANCTUARY: November 24- December 31, 2020

An Immersive Soundwalk

Written by Rachel Falcone, Michael Premo and Rebecca Martinez

Interviews and Sound Produced, Recorded and Edited by Rachel Falcone and Michael Premo

Directed by Rebecca Martinez

Compositions by Broken Chord

A commission of Working Theater's Five Boroughs/One City Initiative in collaboration with the community at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine

Featuring:

Soneela Nankani, Narrator

Katherine George and Rocky Vega, Vocals

Joanna Mattrey, Viola

Aaron Meicht, Piano/Trumpet

