William Mastrosimone's RULES OF DESIRE Begins Performances Tomorrow Night

Rules of Desire, a new play by award-winning playwright William Mastrosimone (Extremities) will have its world premiere Off Broadway in a limited engagement. Produced by Eric Krebs, performances are set to begin TOMORROW night Tuesday, February 11th at 7:30pm at The Playroom Theatre (151 West 46th Street - just east of Broadway). Opening Night is set for Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 7:30pm. Performances will continue through March 21, 2020.

A startling and timely play by the author of Extremities, Rules of Desire, explores issues of power, self-preservation and profound humanism in the context of a frightening, beautiful drama. Three characters battle for love, lust and survival with stealth and a surprising element of comedy.

Directed by William Roudebush, the cast will feature newcomers Tristan Biber and McKenna Harrington making their New York stage debuts, and Christopher Sutton (God Shows Up, Spamalot).

"Just when I thought there was nothing new and exciting for me in the theater, I went to a one-night reading of Rules of Desire," says producer Eric Krebs. "It knocked my head off, and the next day I offered to produce it. It is beautifully written, frightening and profound. We have assembled a first-rate cast of three, two of whom, I am proud to say, will make their New York City debuts in Rules of Desire. Watch out! This play is dangerously provocative."

The creative team for Rules of Desire includes Rob Wolin (set design), Joseph Shrope (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design) and Andy Evan Cohen (projection and sound design). Michael Tosto is Production Stage Manager.

Rules of Desire will play the following performance schedule: Monday through Saturday at 7:30pm. All tickets are $59 and may be purchased online at www.rulesofdesiretheplay.com.





