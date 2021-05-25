WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL ADAPTATION Will Open Off-Broadway This Fall

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen. Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!) will all arrive on stage in a new beautifully-crafted musical stage adaptation.

The new show will feature The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Paddington Gets in a Jam). Performances will take place at Times Square's Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) beginning October 21, 2021.

Winnie the Pooh is partnering with TodayTix.com for an exclusive ticket pre-sale beginning June 1, 2021. General on-sale tickets begin June 14, 2021 at WinnieThePoohShow.com

"I am thrilled to be entrusted to create a new classic for the stage, for new audiences as they join our adventure into the Hundred Acre Wood. And what a grand adventure! Disney's Winnie the Pooh material is so incredibly rich, that after more than half a century, I doubt there is anyone who hasn't been profoundly moved or feels a personal connection with the wonderful characters of Pooh. The question we posed ourselves when creating this intimate musical adaptation was, 'How do we bring Pooh from the screen and onto the stage in an entirely fresh and new way, yet one that still pays homage to the deep canon of Winnie the Pooh iconography?' The answer was easy... well, conceptually easy, in theory... we needed to create incredible, brilliant and amazing puppetry that makes it impossible to believe the characters aren't real. Audiences can expect their hearts will be captivated by the characters, and their imaginations will soar with these life-size puppets." Jonathan Rockefeller, Rockefeller Productions.

To register for the Pre-Sale, or learn more about the show, please visit www.WinnieThePoohShow.com