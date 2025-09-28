WATCH: Official Trailer for MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of Murdoch: The Final Interview, a new American play by an unnamed source, opens Off-Broadway at THEATER555 on September 28.

Starring Jamie Jackson, the play about Rupert Murdoch is directed by Christopher Scott, and presented by Masterworks Theater Company and Eric Krebs Theatrical Management.

"The script of Murdoch; The Final Interview came to me in a very strange way," said Krebs. "It was left at the door of Theater555 overnight in a plain manila envelope addressed to me. I looked inside and found a script with a note that said that the playwright wanted to remain anonymous, but that I was welcome to produce the play if I so desired. I thought immediately of 'Deep Throat,' the mysterious incident that took place during the Nixon years. So, of course, I set to work reading the play, and discovered a marvelous jigsaw of a drama. And here we are.... I think the world of politics and of human nature will both be explored in a thrilling manner."

The show runs through December 28, and production photos can be found here.

Watch the official trailer below: