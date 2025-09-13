Photos: World Premiere MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Masterworks Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Masterworks Theater Company and Eric Krebs Theatrical Management present the World Premiere of MURDOCH: The Final Interview, a new American play by an unnamed source, performed by Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd) with direction by Christopher Scott. Performances take place September 12 through December 28. (555 West 42nd Street – between 10th & 11th Aves).

Who almost drowned him as a boy? What happened after he met JFK in the Oval Office? What are his honest feelings about marriage, truth and sacred cows? Can he survive the return of a bitter Roger Ailes? Come and watch Planet Earth’s most controversial media magnate, Rupert Murdoch, face the cameras, a live audience and a mysterious interviewer as he attempts to secure his legacy. Over ninety minutes Murdoch encounters family members, revisits Presidents, wrangles with newspaper editors, collides with “Fox News” creator, Roger Ailes, and finally, wrestles, literally, with an inscrutable monster. It’s the shocking, fair and balanced interview you’ve been waiting for, written by an unnamed source, brought to life by a single actor.

The cast for MURDOCH: The Final Interview is Jamie Jackson.

The creative team is Peter R. Feuchtwanger (set design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (audio visuals), Josh Weidenbaum (sound design) and SoHee Youn (music composer). The production stage manager is Brian Westmoreland.