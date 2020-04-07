Virtual SPRING SUNDAY Series By Rockefeller Center Returns April 12

Parents and children of all ages are invited to tune in to "Spring Sunday" on Rockefeller Center's social media channels where they can enjoy free music, live performances, and entertaining activities including puppet shows, art workshops, wellness videos, and more on Sunday April 12th beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Rockefeller Center's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

"Spring Sunday" is part of Rockefeller Center's 2020 free family and kids programming series. While typically held at Rockefeller Plaza, the new virtual series takes place each Sunday from March 29th to April 26th on social media as New Yorkers stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. New videos will be uploaded every week from presenting partners sharing new music, art workshops, and other family-friendly activities.

Among the day's activities will be an art workshop led by artist Portia Munson, as part of the yearlong Art in Focus program presented in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund, where viewers will create circular flower mandalas out of common and recycled objects found around their homes. Young storytellers will learn how to create their own colorful and action-packed flipbook stories in a DIY workshop led by Papersource. Kids will also enjoy live performances by Rock and Roll Playhouse and this week's Puppetsburg show, "Welcome to Puppetsburg Academy!" Eddie Stern will lead at-home yoga and stretching for kids in partnership with Never Stop Learning.



For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.





