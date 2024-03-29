Video: The Bengsons Perform 'Everything Stays Broken' From THE KEEP GOING SONGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bengsons will present THE KEEP GOING SONGS for Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 this spring.

See the shows stars, The Bengsons perform the song, 'Everything Stays Broken' in a new look at the show below!

After selling out last season’s Next@LCT3 concert series, Abigail and Shaun Bengson return to the Claire Tow Theater with the world premiere of THE KEEP GOING SONGS.

Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days. Directed by Caitlin Sullivan.

THE KEEP GOING SONGS will have sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides. Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.