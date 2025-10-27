Video: Watch the Trailer for New Musical Film OUT OF MY COMFORT ZONE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Entertainment Squad's LGBTQ label PrideFlix has released the trailer for its latest original film, Out of My Comfort Zone. The coming-of-age musical, Will Ehren and Violet Vale, will be released digitally on November 4.

The film (written by Ivy Vale and Rick Reil, directed by Vale) tracks two lifelong friends whose bond is tested by hidden feelings, identity doubts, and the threat of a cyberbully determined to expose their deepest secrets. As stakes rise, they must confront the truth and summon the courage to be themselves.

In 2015, the stage version of the musical premiered Off-Broadway at the Chernuchin Theatre at the American Theatre of Actors. Later that year, it had another Off-Broadway run and, in 2018, premiered in London. Preview the full soundtrack here.

Director Ivy Vale stated, "Out of My Comfort Zone is a direct response to the overwhelming number of stories about relentless school bullying. It's hard not to feel helpless-how do you help when it seems like nothing changes? This film became my way of offering hope, where teenagers can see themselves reflected in the characters, feel seen, and find strength, even when life feels impossibly hard. These kids are figuring out how to be unapologetically themselves in the warzone that is school and the world. And honestly, I'm still learning how to do that, too."

On the festival circuit, the movie has earned honors such as Best Musical Feature at Love Wins International, Best Soundtrack at Cinema d'Idea, Best LGBTQ Feature and Best Original Score at Love & Hope International, Best Comedy at the Madrid International Film Festival, Special Jury Award at the Alexandria Film Festival, and major accolades across Paris, Milan, Chicago, Vancouver, California, Kansas City, Montreal, and more.

Out of My Comfort Zone will be available to rent or buy on all major digital platforms beginning November 4, 2025, including Apple TV, Amazon, DirecTV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, Comcast, Spectrum and others.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Entertainment Squad