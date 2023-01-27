Video: Watch the Trailer for Audible Theater's LUCY, Now Beginning Previews Tomorrow

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 27, 2023  

Audible Theater's world premiere of Lucy will now begin preview performances tomorrow, Saturday, January 28, at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), one day later than originally planned. Lucy will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Get a first look at the trailer below!

Written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt (Cyrano, MacBeth), Lucy stars Drama Desk Award nominee Brooke Bloom (Cloud Nine, Everybody, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close) and Lynn Collins ("The Walking Dead," X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter), along with Charlotte Surak (Waitress). The limited four-week-only engagement will open on Monday, February 6, running through Saturday, February 25 at the Minetta Lane, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Lucy's creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Cha See, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Gigi Buffington is the vocal and text coach, Lorenzo Pisoni is the physical movement coordinator, and casting is by The Telsey Office. David Lurie-Perret is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

About Lucy

Ashling is every busy parent's dream: a professional nanny with experience and a warm, sunny attitude. But from the moment Mary hires her to look after her young children, things start to feel just a little...off.

Are Mary's stressful work schedule and lack of sleep playing games with her own sanity, or has she welcomed an unstable troublemaker into her home? At once harrowing and hilarious, Erica Schmidt's Lucy explores the wild range of parents' emotions, asking if we can entrust others with our family's safety.






