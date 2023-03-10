Video: First Look at THE COAST STARLIGHT at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater is currently in previews for its production of THE COAST STARLIGHT. The new play is written by Keith Bunin, directed by Tyne Rafaeli and opens on Monday, March 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

THE COAST STARLIGHT features Mia Barron, Camila Canó-Flaviá, Rhys Coiro, Will Harrison, Jon Norman Schneider, and Michelle Wilson. The play has sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound by Daniel Kluger, and projections by 59 Productions. Melissa Chacón is the Stage Manager.

In Keith Bunin's new play, a young man armed with a secret that can land him in terrible trouble boards The Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. With the help of his fellow travelers, all of whom are reckoning with their own choices, he has roughly one thousand miles to figure out a way forward. The Coast Starlight is a smart, funny, and compassionate story about our capacity for invention and re-invention when life goes off the rails.