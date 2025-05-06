 tracking pixel
Video: First Look At FIVE MODELS IN RUINS At Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

The show is running now at the Claire Tow Theater.

By: May. 06, 2025
Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 is currently producing Five Models in Ruins, 1981 â€“ a new play by Caitlin Saylor Stephens directed by Morgan Green. Get a first look at the production in new video highlights!

The show is running now at the Claire Tow Theater. Five Models in Ruins, 1981 features Stella Everett, Elizabeth Marvel, Maia Novi, Britne Oldford, Sarah Marie Rodriguez, and Madeline Wise.

The production features sets by Afsoon Pajoufar, costumes by Vasilija Zivanic, lighting by Cha See, and sound by Kathy Ruvuna. Â Kara Kaufman is the Stage Manager.


