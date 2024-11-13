Video: Building the Set of SH!T. MEET. FAN.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go behind the scenes of the building of the set for MCC Theater's Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, and based on the Lotus Production and Medusa Film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese. Check out the video here! Shit. Meet. Fan. will now run an additional two weeks through Sunday December 15, 2024.

Here's the game... Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That's what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge... Shit. Meet. Fan. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you?

The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (MCC's BLKS, Slave Play, Bootycandy).

The cast includes Garret Dillahunt (“Hand of God,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) as “Brett,” Genevieve Hannelius (Along for the Ride) as “Sam,” five-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (Into the Woods, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as “Rodger,” Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski(Nine, “Schmigadoon!”) as “Eve,” Tony Award nominee Billy Magnussen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Coup!) as “Frank,” Emmy Award winner Debra Messing (“Will and Grace,” Birthday Candles) as “Claire,” Tramell Tillman(“Severance,” Good Night, Oscar) as “Logan,” and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy Rich Asians) as “Hannah.”

Shit. Meet. Fan. will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos(MCC's BLKS), costume design by Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush (for colored girls...), lighting design by Alex Jainchill (MCC's BLKS), sound design by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (MCC's Nollywood Dreams), and hair design by Cookie Jordan (Merrily We Roll Along). Ann James (Table 17) is the Intimacy Coordinator, Joshua Larrinaga-Yocam (MCC's Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties) is the Props Supervisor, Nicole Johnson (MCC's Table 17) is the DEI Consultant, and Imani Champion (Merrily We Roll Along) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

