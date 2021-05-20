VIDEOS: Matthew Broderick, Javier Munoz, and More Support Taste Of Greenwich

Actors Javier Munoz (In The Heights, Hamilton), James Monroe Igelhardt (Aladdin, Hamilton), Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Lion King), designer Diane Von Furstenberg, and interior designer and television personality Nate Berkus (Nate & Jeremiah by Design) recently joined historic Greenwich House for an event to benefit the nonprofit's social services programs, with 10 percent of proceeds supporting local restaurants hard hit by the pandemic.

Greenwich House has a long history with the arts - Actor Kirk Douglas ran a youth theater program there in the 1940's and Whitney Museum of American Art founder Gertrude Whitney was a founding board member and helped start the pottery program at Greenwich House in 1909.

The organization also has a long history of providing social services - it was founded in 1902 by Mary Kingsbury Simkhovitch with a mission to improve immigrants' living conditions. Today, it provides services for children experiencing serious trauma, support for individuals in recovery, services for nearly 2000 seniors, youth education and arts programs, and more.

The event was held on May 11 and featured a virtual, interactive tour of the Village to celebrate the neighborhood and its rebuilding after the devastation of the pandemic. In prior years, restaurants generously donated food for the event. Given the catastrophic impact COVID has had on the food industry-restaurant employment dropped by over 70 percent last spring-Greenwich House will donate a portion of the proceeds from this year's event to local restaurants and their workers.

Attendees had the opportunity to peek inside the kitchens of famous chefs, visit iconic landmarks, see fabulous performances and win a gift card to a local restaurant-all while supporting Greenwich House's programs for children, families, adults, and seniors.

Check out the videos below!

Javier Munoz