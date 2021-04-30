VIDEO: Eli Tokash And Bonale Fambrini Join Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition Podcast has released a new episode today. Season six, episode fifteen stars Eli Tokash (Finding Neverland, Pippin, A Christmas Story the Musical, and Mary Poppins, Trevor the Musical and host of the Take a Bow Podcast on The Broadway Podcast Network) and Bonale Fambrini (The King and I, Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes at Radio City, Oliver!).

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition is created, written and accompanied by 14-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin's (@joshuaturchin) love of late-night television inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy, and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV, and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the coronavirus outbreak.