STEPHEN SONDHEIM
VIDEO: Six13 Releases WEST SIDE STORY Medley for Chanukah

"Jets? Sharks? Latkes? Sufganiyot? Doesn’t matter where your allegiance lies: finding the light is always worth the fight."

Nov. 29, 2021  
Six13 has released a medley of songs from West Side Story altered to reflect the joys of Chanukah. The video pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim.
Jets? Sharks? Latkes? Sufganiyot? Doesn't matter where your allegiance lies: finding the light is always worth the fight -- for all #eightnights! Get #cool, boys and girls, to this Chanukah homage to one of the greatest musical masterpieces of all time. Chag Sameach!

