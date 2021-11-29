Click Here for More Articles on STEPHEN SONDHEIM
VIDEO: Six13 Releases WEST SIDE STORY Medley for Chanukah
"Jets? Sharks? Latkes? Sufganiyot? Doesn’t matter where your allegiance lies: finding the light is always worth the fight."
Six13 has released a medley of songs from West Side Story altered to reflect the joys of Chanukah. The video pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim.
Watch below!
