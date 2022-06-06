Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Michael Korte Releases Reimagined 'Being Alive' From COMPANY

Fans will recognize Korte's previous Broadway reimaginings including viral Hamilton/Beyoncé mashup #HAM4BEY and Elphaba in the Bathroom. 

Jun. 6, 2022  

Digital Broadway producer Michael Korte has returned with a new, breathtaking reimagining of 'Being Alive' from Company.

Watch below!

The video stars: Christine Noel, Asytn Turr and Sophia James. The new work, directed by Korte, features music production and vocal arrangements by Christine Noel. The video was filmed by Taylor Russ with editing by Mario Fierro.

Fans will recognize Korte's previous Broadway reimaginings including viral Hamilton/Beyoncé mashup #HAM4BEY and Elphaba in the Bathroom.



