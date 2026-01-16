John Anastasi's PIED À TERRE Comes To The Theater Center Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After international success in Ireland and China, and another well-received run in Florida, John Anastasi's Pied à Terre returns to New York City in the Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center Off-Broadway (210 West 50th Street, 4th Floor), with previews starting on February 22, 2026 at 5PM and the show's official opening set for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 2PM. Performances will be every Sunday at 5PM and Wednesday at 2PM.

In the play, Julia, a successful television journalist, discovers a Manhattan apartment owned by her attorney husband, Jack, that she was unaware existed. As Julia explores the apartment, she's interrupted by the sudden appearance of Katie, a beautiful young woman who seems to know Jack a little too well.

As they face off in the apartment, secrets unfold, revealing the burdens each has been carrying. Pied à Terre, or “a second home,” is about grieving, loss, and survivor's guilt, where the passions of the soul come into conflict with the obligations of the mind and the needs of the heart. This is not your usual love triangle.

Pied à Terre is directed by Peter Loewy and written by John Anastasi. The cast and creative team will be announced soon.