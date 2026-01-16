Photos: THE DISAPPEAR Opens Off-Broadway at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere play The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt, celebrated its opening night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. See photos here!

With a cast featuring Dylan Baker, Madeline Brewer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Hamish Linklater, Anna Mirodin, and Miriam Silverman, The Disappear is now playing through Sunday, February 22 only. It will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Power couple Benjamin Braxton and Mira Blair see their picture-perfect life go gloriously off script—taking their friends, affairs, and daughter along for the ride. Written and directed by Erica Schmidt, The Disappear peels back the curtain on fame, ambition, marriage and reinvention in a smoldering comedy about how keeping it together sometimes means letting it all go.

The production’s creative team includes Brett J. Banakis (Set Design), Jennifer Moeller and Miriam Kelleher (Costume Design), Cha See (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), and Caparelliotis Casting / David Caparelliotis, C.S.A. and Joe Gery (Casting). Merrick A. B. Williams is the Production Stage Manager and Mary Kate Baughman is the Assistant Stage Manager, theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova