 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center

Dream Feed is the latest electro-acoustic vocal work from two-time Grammy Award winning theatrical family band The HawtPlates.

By: Jan. 15, 2026

On Tuesday, January 23rd the World Premiere of Dream Feed, a new electro-acoustic vocal work created by by The HawtPlates (Justin Hicks, Jade Hicks, and Kenita Miller-Hicks), opened at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013) as part of Under the Radar. Go inside the evening in new photos.

The show will run through February 1st. Tickets ($25-$35) are available for advance purchase. 

Drop into Dream Feed, the latest electro-acoustic vocal work from two-time Grammy Award winning theatrical family band The HawtPlates.

Can we remember our own dreams? Can we share the dreams we have in common? Can we awaken ourselves to the origin of our aspirations? In this shared dream sequence and live concept album, The HawtPlates metabolize the surreal allure of the active mind within a slumbering body through trip-like lullabies and bold reveries.

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
Annalisa Dias, Lanxing Fu, Kirsten Marting, and Noel Allain

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
Dominique Rider, Nissy, and Keenan Tyler Oliphant

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
Philip Santos Schaffer, syd island, Andy Boyd from Friend of Friend

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
Lanxing Fu, Annalisa Dias, Lauren Miller, and Jesse Cameron Alick

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
Staff at HERE Arts Center

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
The HawtPlates with director Philip Howze

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
Jamella Cross, Eisa Davis, and Princess Jacob

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
Jesse Cameron Alick, Hue Hallums, Ashton Anders, and Abigail Gampel

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
Jesse Cameron Alick, Ngozi Anyanwu, Kenita Miller-Hicks, and Leland Fowler

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
Rhys Luke ad Sabine Decatur

Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center Image
The HawtPlates




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos