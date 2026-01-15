Photos: Opening Night Of DREAM FEED At HERE Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Tuesday, January 23rd the World Premiere of Dream Feed, a new electro-acoustic vocal work created by by The HawtPlates (Justin Hicks, Jade Hicks, and Kenita Miller-Hicks), opened at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013) as part of Under the Radar. Go inside the evening in new photos.

The show will run through February 1st. Tickets ($25-$35) are available for advance purchase.

Drop into Dream Feed, the latest electro-acoustic vocal work from two-time Grammy Award winning theatrical family band The HawtPlates.

Can we remember our own dreams? Can we share the dreams we have in common? Can we awaken ourselves to the origin of our aspirations? In this shared dream sequence and live concept album, The HawtPlates metabolize the surreal allure of the active mind within a slumbering body through trip-like lullabies and bold reveries.