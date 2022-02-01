VIDEO: First Look at the World Premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, opens tonight, Tuesday, February 1, at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Prayer for the French Republic was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

Get a first look at footage below!

The ensemble cast features Betsy Aidem, Yair Ben-Dor, Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Pierre Epstein, Peyton Lusk, Molly Ranson, Nancy Robinette, Jeff Seymour, Kenneth Tigar, and Richard Topol.

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately await news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple's great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" Following five generations of a French Jewish family, Prayer for the French Republic is a sweeping look at history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred. This powerful world premiere comes from acclaimed playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other) and director David Cromer, a Tony Award winner for The Band's Visit.

The show's creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger (sound design), Daniel Kluger (original music), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), and Richard Hodge (production stage manager).

Prayer for the French Republic is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation's Theatre Visions Fund program. Special thanks to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting Manhattan Theatre Club. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater. Prayer for the French Republic is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

HEALTH AND SAFETY INFORMATION

MTC at New York City Center is committed to following the latest health and safety protocols established by the CDC, local government, and unions. Proof of vaccination and a valid I.D. will be required to enter the theatre at New York City Center. Masks must be worn at all times. For more specific information go to: https://www.nycitycenter.org/plan-your-visit/health-safety-and-ticket-policies/.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Prayer for the French Republic can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street).

MTC SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PATRON MEMBERSHIPS

To join MTC's season of plays as a Subscriber or a Patron, call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or go to www.manhattantheatreclub.com.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Â·WEEK OF JANUARY 31: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Thursday at 7PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. The time of the opening night performance on Tuesday, February 1 is 6:30PM.

Â·WEEK OF FEBRUARY 7: Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF FEBRUARY 14: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday at 1PM and Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF FEBRUARY 21: Tuesday at 7PM; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.