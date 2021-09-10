VIDEO: Alexandra Vlachos, Winter Donnelly And Jaiden Klein Join JOSHUA TURCHIN'S THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition Podcast released a new episode today. Season seven, episode seven stars Alexandra Vlachos (Broadway- Matilda), Winter Donnelly (Broadway- Frozen, Off Broadway- Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), and Jaiden Klein (Broadway National Tour- Frozen).

Watch the episode below!

In this episode, Joshua talks about his newly released song, Worlds Apart that was inspired by Pixar's Luca. The song takes the listener on a journey of different perspectives in what he imgained to be an opening song in the musical and features the talents of Turchin (composer, lyrcist, orchestrator and singer), Crawford Arnow, Audrey Bennett, Sway Bhatia, Bonale Fambrini, Tilda Grace, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Luke Naphat, and Tyrah Skye Odoms. The song is available on all digital music platforms here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/joshuaturchin/worlds-apart-feat-crawford-arnow-katherine-lynn-rose-audrey-bennett-tilda-grace-bonale-fambrini-tyrah-skye-odoms-sway-bhatia--luke-naphat . Alexandra Vlachos shares what she has been working on since her starring role as Matilda in Matilda. Winter Donnelly and Jaiden Klein share recent exciting projects, as well as their upcoming benefit at Bryant Park on Sunday, 9/12 at 2pm featuring many Broadway, TV, and Flim performers, including Turchin to benefit 4ocean.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition is created, written, and accompanied by 14-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin's (@joshuaturchin) love of late-night television inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy, and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the coronavirus outbreak.

Joshua Turchin is thrilled to work with other professional kids adults and arts workers in his virtual podcast to showcase their talents and support the entertainment industry by raising funds for The Actors Fund. Turchin says, "This is a great time for us all to stay home and create. I've been working as an accompanist for a few years now in and around NYC. The quarantine has inspired me to be creative and find a way to continue to do what I love and allow others to do the same, all while supporting the very important organization, The Actors Fund."



At now 14-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. The Perfect Fit, the Musical: A Perfectly Distant Concert was recently live-streamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages in NYC on November 15th to rave reviews. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 39-year history, and also performed alongside Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid: An Immersive Live-to-Film Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts, and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the podcast series.



