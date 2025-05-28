Utopia For Losers to Present María Irene Fornés' MUD at The ATA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Utopia for Losers will present María Irene Fornés' "MUD," at the American Theatre of Actors. This drama explores themes of escape, aspiration, and the messy realities of human connection.

"MUD," a play in 17 scenes, centers on Mae, a woman determined to elevate herself beyond the "dirty, base, and unrespectable" life she shares with Lloyd. Her path to a better future seems to emerge with the arrival of Henry, who offers her a glimpse of a more refined existence and is welcomed into their home. However, as the three housemates navigate their intertwined lives, chaos erupts, testing Mae's resolve and her desperate fight to hold onto the hope of freedom.

Directed by Dylan Pitanza, the production features a talented cast including Chloe Margot as Mae, Brian Beckerle as Lloyd, and Aiden Castillo as Henry.

Content Warning: Please be advised that "MUD" contains mature themes including profanity, discussion of sexual acts, simulation of a sexual act, gun violence, discussion of bestiality, and misogyny. The runtime is approximately 75-80 minutes with no intermission.

The American Theatre of Actors, founded in 1976 by James Jennings, is a cornerstone of the New York theatre scene. As a repertory company, ATA provides a nurturing environment for new playwrights, directors, and actors, fostering artistic growth away from commercial pressures. Over its history, ATA has presented more than 1,000 new works and supported the careers of over 11,000 actors, including acclaimed talents like Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, and Edie Falco. The company is committed to presenting dramas and comedies that delve into the social and ethical complexities of contemporary society.

