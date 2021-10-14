Two-Week Workshop of AMERICANO! to be Presented by Amas Musical Theatre & Quixote Productions

Amas Musical Theatre in association with Quixote Productions (Jason Rose, Producer) will present a two-week developmental workshop of Americano!, a new musical with a book by Michael Barnard and Jonathan Rosenberg and music composed by Carrie Rodriguez at the New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street). There will be three performances: Friday, November 19th @12pm & 4:30pm and Saturday, November 20th @11am. Seating is limited. RSVP at boxoffice@amasmusical.org. For further information, visit www.amasmusical.org

Americano! is the true and inspiring life story of Tony Valdovinos and is based on Tony's life and the challenges, perils - and promise - faced by DREAMers. After 9/11, Tony wanted to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps on his 18th birthday to serve the country he loves, only to learn he was undocumented. Tony was brought to the U.S. from Mexico when he was two years old. Like other DREAMers, Valdovinos grew up American and did not know of his undocumented status. Americano! chronicles his emotional journey and uncertain status in the country he loves and shows how Tony and other DREAMers serve their country in other compelling and inspirational ways.

"We are excited to be collaborating on the further development of this very poignant production," states Donna Trinkoff, Amas' Artisitic Producer. "The timing couldn't be better to shed light on this important and sensitive subject, and at the same time, introduce a new creative team of musical theatre writers."

Directed by Michael Barnard, the cast features Jeff Applegate ("Old Man Rush" - Amazon Prime), Michelle Arotsky (Matilda - JW Engman Thtr), Joseph Paul Cavazos (Kinky Boots - Phoenix Thtr Co.), Lucas Coatney (Kinky Boots, Jersey Boys - Phoenix Thtr Co.), Sean Ewing (West Side Story - B'way), Iliana Maria Garcia (In the Heights - Orlando Shakespeare), Justin Figueroa (Junk: A Rock Opera), Makai Hernandez, Valton Jackson (Jospeph....- Nat'l Tour, Kinky Boots - MUNY), Edgar Lopez (Expecting a Miracle, We Are the Dream), Anne-Lise Koyabe (Elf, Show Boat - Phoenix Thtr Co.), Alex Paez (Roza - Bway, "Meteor"), J. Antonio Rodriguez (Buddy:The Buddy Holly Story, Footloose - MUNY), Lannie Rubio (A Chorus Line, Footloose- New London Barn Thtr), Pablo Francisco Torres ("Pablo Fransisco: They Put it Out There", "MAD-TV"), and Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda (In the Heights, The Toxic Avenger - Phoenix Thtr Co.). The stage manager is Christine Viega.

The production team is: Sergio Mejia (choreographer), Jonathan Ivie (music direction/keyboards), Sergio Mendoza (arrangements/keyboards), Quetzal Guerrero (violin/congas), Steve Millhouse (bass), and Julian Evans (sound design). Casting by Michael Cassara Casting. Ken Davenport is Producing Consultant.

Americano! enjoyed its World Premiere with the Phoenix Theatre Company and during its 4-week run from January to February 2020, set all the box office records for an original Arizona musical, finishing with 10 consecutive sold out shows and anchoring the Company's 100th anniversary season.