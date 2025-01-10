Tony Winner Miriam Silverman, Arnie Burton, And Carmen Zilles Join Clubbed Thumb's DEEP BLUE SOUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb has announced additional casting for Deep Blue Sound, written by Abe Koogler (Staff Meal) and directed by Arin Arbus (Waiting For Godot).

Presented in residence at The Public Theater, Deep Blue Sound will begin previews in the Shiva Theater at The Public (425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003) on Tuesday February 25 with an opening night set for Thursday March 6 for a limited run through Saturday March 29, 2025.

On an island in the Pacific Northwest, the community gathers to address the disappearance of the local orca pod. Friendships fray, tumors grow, new love blooms, wood is chopped, poems are written. The seasons change. Will the whales ever return?

Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Lortel and Drama Desk nominee Arnie Burton (Dracula: A Comedy of Errors), and Carmen Zilles (Epiphany) will join the previously announced cast of Deep Blue Sound, including Tony Award winner and five-time nominee Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook), who won an Obie Award for her performance, as well as Crystal Finn (Usus), Obie Award winner Jan Leslie Harding (Midnight Coleslaw's Tales from Beyond the Closet!!!), Obie Award winner Mia Katigbak (Uncle Vanya), Armando Riesco (Water by the Spoonful), and Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird).

Deep Blue Sound will feature set design by the Obie Award-winning and Tony Award nominated collective dots (Romeo + Juliet), costume design by Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (Jagged Little Pill), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Cabaret), and sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Fat Ham). Kristy Bodall will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets for Deep Blue Sound begin at $65 and can be purchased at publictheater.org, by calling 212.967.7555 or by visiting The Public's Taub Box Office during regular business hours.

Deep Blue Sound originally premiered as part of the 2023 Summerworks festival of new plays. Highlights from the previous 26 festivals include the professional debuts of Jaclyn Backhaus, Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Rinne Groff, and Susan Soon He Stanton; NYC premieres of Gina Gionfriddo, Jordan Harrison, Lisa D'Amour, and Sarah Ruhl and premieres by Anne Washburn, Jenny Schwartz, Ethan Lipton, Sheila Callaghan, Tanya Saracho, and Heidi Schreck. Many of these artists continue to make Clubbed Thumb an artistic home.

Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut in 2019 with Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, the most produced play of this season, which premiered at the 2017 Summerworks festival.

