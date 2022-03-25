Tonight's Performance of COAL COUNTRY Cancelled

Due to a positive COVID-19 test result in the company and out of an abundance of caution, tonight's performance of Coal Country at the Cherry Lane Theatre has been cancelled. Performances are expected to resume tomorrow, Saturday, March 26, at the matinee.

Ticket holders for tonight's Friday, March 25 performance should contact their point of purchase for exchanges or refunds.

The cast of Coal Country features Mary Bacon (Patti), Amelia Campbell (Mindi), Kym Gomes (Judge), Ezra Knight (Roosevelt), Thomas Kopache (Gary), Michael Laurence (Tommy), Deirdre Madigan (Judy), and Carl Palmer (Goose). Steve Earle returns to perform his original score, with select performances by Joe Jung.

Directed by Jessica Blank, Coal Country's world premiere run opened on March 3, 2020.

In September 2021, Audible recorded and released the play, with the majority of the original cast, as an Audible Original (available here), giving the riveting documentary play new life and extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, the creative minds behind the award-winning docudrama The Exonerated, bring their signature style to this strikingly innovative New York Times Critic's Pick that delves into the aftermath of the West Virginia mine explosion of 2010, highlighting the indomitable resilience of an American community on a quest for justice.

Featuring the musical talents of three-time Grammy Award winner Steve Earle (the Audible Original (The Moment in) 1965 (When Rock and Roll Becomes Art), Coal Country powerfully combines the country/folk legend's "soaring emotional heft and superbly evocative string-picking" (The Hollywood Reporter) with actual first-person accounts from survivors and family members, immortalizing their stories of survival in this soulful yet resolute tribute.

The show's original creative team reunites for this production: Richard Hoover (scenic design), Jessica Jahn (costume design), David Lander (lighting design), Darron L West (sound design), and Adesola Osakalumi (movement director), in addition to Janelle Caso (Production Stage Manager) and Andy Jones & Dylan Pager (General Management, Baseline Theatrical). Casting by Jordan Thaler & Kate Murray with additional Casting by X Casting, Victor Vazquez.