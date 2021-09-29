Tickets Now On Sale For GENERATION RISE and JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS at New Victory Theater

Marking the return to in-person performances at the New Victory Theater, tickets are on sale today for the onstage world premiere of Generation Rise and holiday performances of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas.

Tickets are on sale at 2PM ET today and can be purchased at NewVictory.org.

"This is an exciting time for New York theater and an exciting time for New Victory. The entire staff at New 42 is 'waiting in the wings' and ready to welcome back New York families to the New Victory Theater with two shows you won't find anywhere else," said New 42 President & CEO Russell Granet.

Generation Rise will kick off the New Victory Theater's 2021-22 season on November 5 and will run through November 14. The production is presented by Ping Chong and Company in association with New 42/New Victory, developed in collaboration with Urban Word NYC, and inspired by the critically acclaimed Generation NYZ (New Victory 2018).

Written and directed by Sara Zatz and Kirya Traber, Generation Rise is an interview-based production featuring Black, Latinx and Asian American teens from New York City telling their own stories and reflecting on their lives before, during and after 2020-a year of crisis and transformation.

New Victory will celebrate the holiday season with the New York City premiere of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, which will begin performances on December 10, 2021 and run until January 2, 2022.

Based on the book by Russell and Lillian Hoban and Jim Henson's popular classic holiday special, the show follows Emmet Otter and his Ma as they enter a Christmas Eve talent contest hoping to win prize money to buy each other holiday gifts.

This stage adaptation by iTheatrics in association with The Jim Henson Company features a lovable mix of performers with puppet characters from the world-renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop, with book by Timothy Allen McDonald and Christopher Gattelli and a toe-tapping score by Academy Award winner Paul Williams. The production will be directed and choreographed by Gattelli (Tony Award, NEWSIES, Schmigadoon!).

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

At New Victory, the health and comfort of audiences, artists and staff is of highest priority. New Victory performances will play at a reduced capacity with social distancing. All productions will be performed without an intermission to avoid crowding in common spaces. New Victory will also offer the opportunity for audiences to stream the season in their homes.

In addition to upgraded air-filtration and increased sanitation, all New Victory staff will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks at all times. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and must be worn at all times.

Guests ages 12 and older must provide proof of full vaccination to attend a performance at the New Victory Theater. Guests under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of your performance start time or a negative Covid-19 antigen test taken within six hours of your performance start time and must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements.

The nonprofit continues to monitor and follow guidelines and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and New York State Department of Health for the venue's development and refinement of Covid-19 safety practices and policies. The latest on safety guidelines are detailed at NewVictory.org/Covid-19.